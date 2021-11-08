Man found guilty of breaching barring order to be sentenced later this month at Cork court

A woman claimed her ex-partner drank 14 cans of Budweiser, pinned her to the wall and caught her by the throat and then picked her up and threw her on to a coffee table.

The man denied all charges against him and testified in a trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, “Not a hope I could lift her – I couldn’t lift a 25kg bag of seed.”

He also gave evidence in his trial that the complainant had hidden his late father’s ashes and would not return them The middle-aged man on trial in front of Judge Helen Boyle and three women and nine men said he was invited into the complainant’s house. He said they were still in a relationship and that they sat down to watch the latest Men In Black film on television that night.

He said he went to bed at 11 p.m. because he felt sick and that he went downstairs at 2.30 a.m. to find that his partner was out. He said she returned about an hour later and he accused her of having an affair.

“It wouldn’t be the first time she cheated on me, like,” he said.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy asked, “Did you break the coffee table?” He replied, “No, it was already broke – it was held together with duct tape.”

“Did you throw her phone against the telly?” prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly asked. He replied that he did not. Ms Kelly asked how the television got broken and the accused replied that his partner broke her own television by throwing it on the floor.

Barring order

The complainant said she had a barring order against her ex-partner but that he visited her house that night and in the early hours of the morning he pinned her to the wall and caught her by the throat. She said the accused also picked her up and threw her on to the coffee table. And she said he caused damage to some of her property.

She also said he threatened to kill her – another complaint that the defendant totally denied.

When Ms McCarthy put it to the complainant that she was never assaulted, she said he did assault her.

“My whole body was sore the following day,” she said.

The jury retired to consider their verdicts in the case where the defendant was accused of assault causing harm, causing criminal damage, threatening to kill her and breaching a barring order.

They found him not guilty on the first three charges. They only found him guilty on one count, namely that of breaching the barring order.

The parties cannot be identified because of the barring order charge which relates to domestic violence legislation.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on November 23. He previously pleaded guilty to other charges related to events on the same night.