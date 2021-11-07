Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 21:25

Gardaí seek information on Mallow and Fermoy burglaries

Gardaí seek information on Mallow and Fermoy burglaries

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

GARDAÍ in Fermoy are appealing for information in relation to two burglaries that occurred at domestic residences in Cork on Monday, 25th October 2021.

The first burglary took place at a residence in Carrigeen Hill, Conna in Mallow. 

It is believed to have occurred between 6-8pm. 

Damage was caused to the residence when entry was gained through a front window. However, no property has been reported stolen.

The second burglary took place in the Ballyarthur area of Fermoy, and is understood to have occurred between 6-7pm. 

A number of items were taken from this property.

Any road users who were in the Ballyarthur and Carrigeen Hill areas at these times and who may have dash cam or video footage are asked to come forward to Garda.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen a White Audi Saloon car, in the Ballyarthur and Carrigeen Hill areas to come forward to them. 

The car had black alloy wheels and darkened windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Protest finds its voice but there is little unity on climate change among Irish people Protest finds its voice but there is little unity on climate change among Irish people
Donnelly warns hospitality sector over Covid rules Donnelly warns hospitality sector over Covid rules
Children Raising Hands In Class, Rear View 3,428 new Covid-19 cases recorded; Antigen testing set to be used in schools before Christmas
cork garda
Two men appear before special sitting of Cork court after €140k drug seizure

Two men appear before special sitting of Cork court after €140k drug seizure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more