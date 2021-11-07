Gardaí seek information on Mallow and Fermoy burglaries

GARDAÍ in Fermoy are appealing for information in relation to two burglaries that occurred at domestic residences in Cork on Monday, 25th October 2021.

The first burglary took place at a residence in Carrigeen Hill, Conna in Mallow.

It is believed to have occurred between 6-8pm.

Damage was caused to the residence when entry was gained through a front window. However, no property has been reported stolen.

The second burglary took place in the Ballyarthur area of Fermoy, and is understood to have occurred between 6-7pm.

A number of items were taken from this property.

Any road users who were in the Ballyarthur and Carrigeen Hill areas at these times and who may have dash cam or video footage are asked to come forward to Garda.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen a White Audi Saloon car, in the Ballyarthur and Carrigeen Hill areas to come forward to them.

The car had black alloy wheels and darkened windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.