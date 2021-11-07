Two men appear before special sitting of Cork court after €140k drug seizure

TWO men have appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged in connection with a €140,000 drugs seizure on the M8 in Glanmire, Co Cork.

Gardai from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and the Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped the taxi as part of Operation Tara. A search recovered two packages of drugs.

Shabakiyu Sanusi (58) of Forest Hill Crescent, Athlone, Co Westmeath and Malewis Gwei (36) were charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at the M8, Glanmire, Co Cork on November 4th.

Mr Gwei of Alverno Drive, Willow Park, Athlone, was also charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Alverno Drive, Willow Park, Athlone, Co Westmeath on November 5th.

Mr Gwei was also charged with two further counts of possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at ABS Recovery Services, Baylough, Athlone, Co Westmeath also on November 5th.

Det Garda Rory Fogarty and Det Garda Ruairi McGovern gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to both defendants. Neither man made any reply when the charges were put to them under caution.

Insp Ray Dunne told Judge Marian O’Leary that gardaí had no objection to bail for the men once they adhered to bail conditions.

Both men agreed to sign on daily at Athlone Garda Station. They also have agreed to surrender their passports and stay out of Co Cork except for legal or medical appointments.

Insp Dunne said that gardaí were seeking a two month remand on the charges for the DPP’s directions. Judge O’Leary remanded both men on their own bonds. They are to appear before the court again on January 12th 2022.