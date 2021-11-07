Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 19:14

Two men appear before special sitting of Cork court after €140k drug seizure

Gardai from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and the Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped the taxi as part of Operation Tara
Two men appear before special sitting of Cork court after €140k drug seizure

Gardai from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and the Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped the taxi as part of Operation Tara. A search recovered two packages of drugs.

TWO men have appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged in connection with a €140,000 drugs seizure on the M8 in Glanmire, Co Cork.

Gardai from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit and the Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped the taxi as part of Operation Tara. A search recovered two packages of drugs.

Shabakiyu Sanusi (58) of Forest Hill Crescent, Athlone, Co Westmeath and Malewis Gwei (36) were charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at the M8, Glanmire, Co Cork on November 4th.

Mr Gwei of Alverno Drive, Willow Park, Athlone, was also charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Alverno Drive, Willow Park, Athlone, Co Westmeath on November 5th.

Mr Gwei was also charged with two further counts of possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at ABS Recovery Services, Baylough, Athlone, Co Westmeath also on November 5th.

Det Garda Rory Fogarty and Det Garda Ruairi McGovern gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to both defendants. Neither man made any reply when the charges were put to them under caution.

Insp Ray Dunne told Judge Marian O’Leary that gardaí had no objection to bail for the men once they adhered to bail conditions.

Both men agreed to sign on daily at Athlone Garda Station. They also have agreed to surrender their passports and stay out of Co Cork except for legal or medical appointments.

Insp Dunne said that gardaí were seeking a two month remand on the charges for the DPP’s directions. Judge O’Leary remanded both men on their own bonds. They are to appear before the court again on January 12th 2022.

More in this section

Children Raising Hands In Class, Rear View 3,428 new Covid-19 cases recorded; Antigen testing set to be used in schools before Christmas
Cork hospital warns patients of 'exceptionally busy' ED Cork hospital warns patients of 'exceptionally busy' ED
Cork Lotto player scoops almost €991k Cork Lotto player scoops almost €991k
#courtscork courtcourts
Donnelly warns hospitality sector over Covid rules

Donnelly warns hospitality sector over Covid rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more