Cork hospital warns patients of 'exceptionally busy' ED

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has advised that some patients may experience delays at the Emergency Department (ED).

In a statement, hospital management said that the ED has been "exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks".

Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission," the statement read.

Hospital management requested the public to, where possible, contact their GP/SouthDoc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the ED if their needs are not urgent.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue."