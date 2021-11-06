Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 14:09

Man arrested and devices seized in Cork suburb over threats to British MP 

The man, aged 41, was arrested in Douglas before 8am
The man has been brought to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning. 

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a British man in connection with a threat made against a British MP. 

The man, aged 41, was arrested before 8am today, and has been brought to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning. 

"Gardaí in Douglas executed a search warrant this morning, Saturday 6th November, 2021 at a residential property in Douglas, Cork," a spokesperson told The Echo

"During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man (41 years) was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of this jurisdiction.

"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station." 

More than a dozen Gardaí were involved in this morning's operation, according to the Irish Times, with officers from the Special Detective Units in both Cork and Dublin taking part with back up from members of the Armed Support Unit. 

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

It is believed threats were made to the sitting female Labour MP last month, just days after Conservative MP David Amess was killed. 

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murdering the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

