Cork man confesses to having cocaine and ketamine with a street value of more than €13k at his home 

A young man has confessed to having cocaine and ketamine for sale or supply in Ballincollig.

26-year-old Jordan Harris was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and he pleaded guilty to having the drugs at his home at The Willows, Leesdale, Ballincollig, County Cork, at a time when their combined street value exceeded €13,000.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said the accused had a difficulty with drug abuse at the time but had addressed those issues.

President of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned sentencing of Harris until February 4 2022 with the accused remanded on bail until then.