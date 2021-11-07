Jail for Cork man who bit and kicked Gardaí when they called to check he was keeping a curfew 

A 41-year-old man who kicked and tried to bite gardaí as they arrested him at his apartment in Cobh has been jailed.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three years on John Paul McCarthy who was living at Waterfront apartments in Cobh, County Cork, but suspended the second half of the sentence.

The 18 months was also backdated to September 29 when the defendant went into custody on the charges.

McCarthy spent a lot of his life in Columbia before being brought back to Cork with his family, who were described at Cork Circuit Criminal Court as very respectable people.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting Garda Shane Gray and Garda Peter Moran. Garda Gray sustained a back injury, and the defendant bit Garda Peter Moran on his left hand near his thumb.

Defence barrister John Devlin described the incident as “a wrestling match” as gardaí were arresting the defendant.

Judge Boyle said in her judgement that the accused had signed pleas of guilty to two counts of assaulting police officers in the course of their duty.

Sergeant Donnacha Riordan said the gardaí went to check that the accused was keeping a curfew imposed two months earlier and they called to his home and were assaulted by the accused.

Mr Devlin BL said the defendant was present at his apartment in accordance with his curfew requirements. However, the barrister said the defendant had arrived home earlier that evening to find his apartment door had been forced open. The accused blamed gardaí for damaging it.

Sgt Riordan said that the accused was very compliant when sober but that he could also be a “Jekyll and Hyde” character.

The assaults to which the defendant pleaded guilty were carried out on February 17 last.