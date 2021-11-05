€140,000 of suspected cocaine seized in Cork

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 21:39

Gardaí from two Cork-based drugs units seized drugs worth €140,000 and arrested two males in the course of an operation conducted in Cork last night.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a taxi on the M8 at Glanmire on Thursday, November 4.

In the course of a search, two separate packages contacting suspected cocaine worth a total of €140,000 were recovered from the car. The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda Station.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to FSI for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

