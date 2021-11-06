CUH carpark revenue plummets; TD calls for end to 'tax on ill health'

INCOME from hospital carpark charges have fallen dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic amid calls to end the charges with one TD describing them as a “tax on ill health”.

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that Cork University Hospital (CUH) took in significantly less money from carpark charges in 2020 and the first six months of 2021 when compared to previous years.

CUH made almost €1.5m in 2020 and just over €600,000 in the first six months of 2021 through carpark charges at the hospital.

The intake for the 18-month period represents a significant shortfall compared to 2019 when the hospital took in more than €2.8m in parking charges.

The Echo revealed in the summer of 2020 that just over €235,000 was paid to CUH for parking between January 1 and June 31 last year, as hospitals around Cork and Ireland curtailed services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for CUH told The Echo that the income generated from the carpark is invested back into the provision of services in CUH, including covering the cost of security, CCTV and the general upkeep of the carpark.

Additional funding was provided by HSE in 2020 to enable CUH to deal with the impact of Covid-19, the spokesperson explained previously.

However, Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould labelled the income from hospital parking charges a “tax on ill health”.

The Sinn Féin TD called for an end to hospital carpark charges, stating that they impact both patients and staff in some cases.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Gould said:

“While it must be worrying for hospitals to see this decline in income, we need to be very clear that the health service should not have to rely on parking charges for funding.

“Over the course of four years in government, Sinn Féin would phase out car parking charges.

“These are unfair and mean that those in the most vulnerable of situations are often left worrying about money on top of other more pressing issues.

“Hospital car parking fees are essentially a tax on ill health,” he said.

“Alongside this, we know that there are frontline workers, who have worked through this pandemic, and who are being forced to pay parking fees to go to work every day and fight Covid in our understaffed, underfunded hospitals.

“This is simply not good enough.”