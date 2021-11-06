Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 09:01

Cork man caught with €12k cocaine at his home to be sentenced next year

Finbarr Jewitt, 43, pleaded to the charge that on November 22 2019 at his home at St Oliver Plunkett Place, Doneraile, County Cork, he had cocaine for sale or supply to others.

Liam Heylin

A Doneraile man caught with €12,000 worth of cocaine at his home two years ago and €12,500 in cash will be sentenced next February.

Garda Liam Hosford testified at the adjourned sentencing hearing that gardaí were investigating the sale or supply of drugs in the Doneraile area and they obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home at St. Oliver Plunkett Place.

“During the search, gardaí discovered €12,000 worth of cocaine in a bedroom. Also found was a digital weighing scales and small plastic drug dealing bags,” Garda Hosford said.

Jewitt was arrested two days later and taken to Mallow garda station for questioning in relation to the cache of cocaine and the seizure of €12,500 in cash also.

Prosecution barrister, Imelda Kelly, applied to have the cash forfeited to the state. Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the defence consented to that forfeiture application.

The accused man had previous convictions including one for obstructing gardaí and five for having drugs for his own use.

Mr O’Sullivan BL said a lot of the defendant’s previous convictions dated back to when he was much younger. The barrister said the theme running through the previous convictions was drug use over many years.

Garda Hosford agreed that the accused had a drug and alcohol problem.

President of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned sentencing until February 4 2022 with the accused remanded on continuing bail until then.

