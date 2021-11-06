Story of Cork protestors told in book on Debenhams strike

A NEW book that chronicles the historic 2020-2021 Debenhams strike, which features the stories of four Cork women, has been released.

Tales From The Debenhams Picket Line was launched yesterday in Carrigtwohill, where special guest Seán Óg Ó hAilpín presented the book to the former workers in attendance.

Following a dispute lasting 406 days, Valerie Conlon, Carol Ann Bridgeman, and their fellow Cork strikers were happy to tell writers Sue O’Connell and Fergus Dowd their stories.

“Carol Ann was the first person I interviewed. She had worked in Debenhams, Mahon Point, since 2005 and was one of the eight people who occupied the St Patrick’s St shop last year,” Mr Dowd said.

Ms Bridgeman, who is from Ballyvourney, was one of hundreds of workers who took to the 11 picket lines set up in May 2020, after the fashion retailer closed its doors.

“These women stood in front of trucks for 406 days,” Mr Dowd said.

“They would walk up and down in the cold alone, risking their health during a pandemic, all while they had families at home. They’re incredible.”

Ms Bridgeman has since gone on to study social work in University College Cork (UCC) and sees her participation in the protest as a “badge of honour”.

It was stories like hers that inspired Ms O’Connell and Mr Dowd to write the book, which contains a foreword by Karen Gearon, a Dunnes Stores striker against Apartheid in the 1980s.

Other stories

As well as stories of 10 protestors, the book touches on the history of the retailer as well as some of the protest’s supporters, who ranged from The Proclaimers to Peter Hooton.

“It felt like there was a blind eye thrown at the whole thing, which is the saddest part, but the positive part is that the book is sponsored by a number of TDs, including Mick Barry from Cork, and we’re presenting it to Dáil Éireann this month,” Mr Dowd said.

“It’s just a way for us to say thank you to the TDs who have helped us from the get-go,” Ms Bridgeman said.

“We’re still dealing with things. It’s definitely not over. But you have to think positive.”

The authors will give a talk with Ms Bridgeman in UCC this month.