New equipment installed but more than 4,000 people remain affected by boil water notice in Cork

More than 4,000 people in Cork remain affected by a boil water notice first put in place last month as Irish Water continues work to recommission the affected plant.

On October 20, Irish Water and Cork County Council announced that a boil water notice was being put in place for customers supplied by Macroom Public Water Supply, as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity or 'cloudiness’ in the supply.

The notice affects approximately 4,200 people in the Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas.

Irish Water said today that experts from the utility and the local authority are working to implement solutions with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, but in the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead said: “Recommissioning of the plant is ongoing with further sampling and testing to take place over the weekend and into next week.

"We have installed new critical equipment for the filtration process and will continue commissioning to restore normal plant performance. However, a period of stable operation, monitoring and sampling will be required before the boil water notice can be lifted.

“We are aware of how this notice is affecting everyone. I would like to thank the community and businesses in Macroom for their patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to complete these upgrade works.”

He added: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority. We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice. We will continue to work closely with Cork County Council and the HSE to undertake the necessary interventions, monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.”

Irish Water is advising that customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice can go to the following link on the Irish Water website: https://www.water.ie/help/water-quality/results/ enter the property’s Eircode and then click the ‘More Details’ tab.

If any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, they can also contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.