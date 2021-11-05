Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 19:31

CUH warns of delays in emergency department 

A statement issued on behalf of Cork University Hospital said: "The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks." Picture Dan Linehan

People attending the emergency department of Cork University Hospital are warned that some patients may experience delays.

It's due to the ED being "exceptionally busy" in recent weeks.

A statement issued on behalf of Cork University Hospital said: "The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks. 

"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

"Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent. 

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue."

