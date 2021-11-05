Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 18:36

Online fundraiser for Cork woman battling eating disorder surpasses €60k target in less than three days

Friends of 31-year-old Lisa Murphy set the GoFundMe page up earlier this week in an attempt to raise money for inpatient treatment she desperately needs.

A Go Fund Me page, set up by friends of a Cork woman suffering with an eating disorder, has surpassed the €60k target set.

Friends of 31-year-old Lisa Murphy set the page up earlier this week in an attempt to raise money for inpatient treatment she desperately needs.

Ms Murphy said “inadequate” services provided by the public health system meant she had to seek help from the public to pay for a 12-week programme which costs €60,000.

Despite anonymous pleas in The Echo earlier this year following a suicide attempt, she was not able to secure a place in one of just three hospital beds offered by the HSE.

On Friday evening, the fundraising target was surpassed and her friends thanked everyone who donated.

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts to every single person who donated, shared, and reached out to us over the past few days. We are overwhelmed with the kindness and love people have shown Lisa. We will be forever grateful," they said.

"We have achieved what we set out to achieve. We couldn’t be prouder of Lisa, she has shown incredible strength and courage over the past few days," they added.

The Go Fund Me page is being left open for donations to help cover the cost of the aftercare programme offered by the same facility.

This aftercare will help Lisa transition back into her everyday life after three months in the residence.

It can be found by searching 'Help us help our friend Lisa' on www.gofundme.com

GoFundMe for Cork woman battling an eating disorder reaches €50k 

