Water warning lifted in East Cork village

The Boil water notice for the Whitegate area has been lifted following remedial works by Irish Water and Cork County Council.

On October 28, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Cork County Council issued a boil water notice on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply Irish Water.

Following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice has now been lifted with immediate effect. This decision was undertaken following consultation with the Health Service Executive.

All consumers on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Speaking today, Irish Waters Pat Britton said:

“Irish Water and Cork County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.

“There is a possibility that further Boil Water Notice may be imposed if the raw water source is adversely affected by weather conditions. With a view to resolving this, Irish Water has initiated a project to address any deficiencies in the existing treatment plant with the intention of reducing the risk of Boil Water Notices.”

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available here.