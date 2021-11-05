Trailblazers to speak at Cork City Council webinar aimed at encouraging more women into politics

A stellar line-up of trailblazing individuals has been announced for an upcoming webinar aimed at encouraging more women into politics, organised by Cork City Council in conjunction with its Women’s Caucus and supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Titled 'Women in local politics – Be the She Change', the keynote address will be given by Geraldine Byrne Nason, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, who drew global acclaim for her passionate speech on women’s rights in Afghanistan at the time of the US exit from the country.

Joining her on November 17 will be Jill Pitcher Farrell, the first female Chief Scout; Senator Eileen Flynn, the first Traveller woman to serve in the Oireachtas, and Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, the first African woman to be elected Mayor in Ireland.

📢Join us on 17 November for an inspiring webinar “Women in local politics – Be the She Change”



➡️Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations, Geraldine Byrne Nason will deliver the keynote address & will be joined by a series of trailblazing speakers



👩‍💻https://t.co/8QxaBcvpPR pic.twitter.com/JCqIhSitoI — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) November 5, 2021

Cllr John Sheehan will discuss the everyday impact of period poverty with a student from St Angela’s College who has taken part in the Young Social Innovators - YSI Ireland project.

There will also be two-panel discussions featuring the Caucus’s Chair, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond, Cork City Council Chief Executive, Ann Doherty, former Lord Mayor of Cork, Catherine Clancy, and Cllr Garrett Kelleher.

Caroline O’Driscoll, partner at Deloitte Ireland and co-founder of iWish, a programme aimed at encouraging young girls into STEM careers, will conclude the webinar.

"We are making a real effort to encourage as many people as possible, women and men, as we can to join this webinar as the challenge of increasing the number of women in local politics isn’t going away," Cllr Mary Rose Desmond commented.

"Put simply, women make up half of the population yet there aren’t anywhere enough of us at the tables where decisions are being made about our lives.

"The upcoming webinar will be enormously interesting as women from diverse backgrounds and from political and non-political forums will take a hard and honest look at the systemic barriers and fears that stop many women from seeing themselves get involved in local politics," she continued.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 17 from 12:00pm to 1.30pm and will be hosted on www.corkcity.ie

Those interested in attending can register for the free event via eventbrite.com

The webinar will be interpreted by two Irish Sign Language interpreters.