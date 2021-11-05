Woman arrested in Cork town after failing to show for sentencing in €37.5k social welfare fraud case

A casino gambling addict who jumped bail instead of turning up to be sentenced for a €37,500 social welfare fraud was arrested in Mallow on a bench warrant.

Garda Jesse McCormack arrested 40-year-old Justyna Jozwiak of Convent Road, Doneraile, County Cork, at Mallow, County Cork, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 3 and he brought her before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge agreed to remand the accused on bail to appear at this court again on November 8.

Justyna Jozwiak previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of claiming social welfare payments to which she was not entitled in respect of paying rent on a house.

She also confessed to theft charges amounting to a total of €37,500.

Garda Michael Nagle explained the background to the fraudulent claims made by the accused.

Between June and August 2019 she was receiving an emergency accommodation allowance to which she was genuinely entitled.

But then in August 2019 Cork County Council provided her with accommodation in Doneraile.

However, she continued to claim the emergency allowance after that – claiming a total of €35,700 despite having accommodation.

The offence involved her presenting forged invoices in furtherance of her false claims.

The matter came to light when the department and the local authority realised that she was – on paper – living at two different addresses.

When challenged in relation to the matter she admitted creating invoices and receiving cheques.

Defence barrister, Nikki O’Sullivan, said the accused was heavily addicted to gambling in casinos.

She said the Covid lockdown had been of some benefit in making it impossible for the accused to go to casinos.

And the defendant weaned herself off gambling.