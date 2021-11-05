Change to CAO website opens up information on apprenticeships and further education courses

CHANGES to the Central Applications Office (CAO) website mean that school leavers will now also be able to access information on apprenticeships and further education options on the site.

More than 650 PLC courses will be available via the site and a one-stop-shop for information and guidance on national apprenticeships will be available via a link on cao.ie/options with information on how to become an apprentice, what people will earn while they learn, and the qualifications they will achieve.

All applications for further education and apprenticeships will continue to be made through the traditional channels, though applicants will be able to navigate to these channels from the CAO website.

The change was welcomed by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science Simon Harris who said: “For the first time ever, the full range of third level options will be visible to school-leavers from one single platform.”

He added: “This will change the conversation at kitchen tables across the country — one that reflects education is for everyone and there is no right or wrong choice, just different ones.”

This was echoed by Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer, who is a former director of Adult Education and a teacher.

He described the enhancement as “a game-changer in enhancing the career options of school leavers” and said it will move “the conversation on career choices and opportunities.”

The Cork senator said the change will also help to bring “a new focus” on apprenticeships which he said are urgently required across many sectors of the economy.