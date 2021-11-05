Covid-19: 24 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry region 

New outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported across a range of settings in the Cork and Kerry region last week including nursing homes, workplaces and pubs.

The details are contained in a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The report shows that three new outbreaks of the virus were reported in nursing homes in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, last week.

Nationally, six new nursing home outbreaks were reported for the week ending October 30 with 15 confirmed linked cases.

There were also six outbreaks reported nationally in ‘other healthcare services’ last week; two in clients of home care services; three in day care centres and one in a GP clinic, with 20 confirmed linked cases.

Half of these (three) outbreaks were reported in the HSE South.

Overall, there were seven new residential institution outbreaks reported around the country last week with 31 confirmed linked cases; six outbreaks were in centres for disabilities and one was in a Children's/TUSLA residential centre.

One of these outbreaks of the virus was reported in a centre for disabilities in the region.

Outbreaks in workplaces and schools

Eighteen workplace outbreaks were reported nationally last week with 58 confirmed linked cases; including two in other food production and processing, two in construction, 11 in other workplace types (including office, commercial, manufacturing, defence/justice/emergency services, health and dental) and three in ‘not specified/unknown/other’ workplaces Seven of the workplace outbreaks were in the HSE South region.

Nationally, there were five new Covid-19 outbreaks reported in schools with 32 confirmed linked cases, four in primary schools, and one in a post-primary school.

One new school outbreak was reported in the Cork and Kerry region last week in a primary school setting.

Of the remaining outbreaks reported in the region, two were in the ‘public house’ category, one was in a restaurant/cafe, one related to a hotel, one related to retail and one related to a religious/other ceremony.

There was one outbreak in the HSE South related to a private house, and one to an extended family.

Another outbreak related to sporting activity/fitness.

Outbreaks in vulnerable groups

Nationally, there were 11 outbreaks reported in vulnerable groups/key populations last week.

Eight of the reported outbreaks involved Irish Travellers with 47 confirmed linked cases.

The report shows that one of these outbreaks was reported in the Cork and Kerry region.

The remaining outbreaks in vulnerable groups/key populations around the country were associated with clients of women/children's refuges with two confirmed linked cases, one outbreak among third level students with three confirmed linked cases, and one outbreak associated with asylum seekers/refugees with two confirmed linked cases.