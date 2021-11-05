Cork company inviting people to receive brain hacks by hypnotist Keith Barry

A Cork-based food clinical trials company is inviting the public to take part in free mini health checks and fun brain hacks performed by TV hypnotist, mentalist, and scientist Keith Barry.

Mr Barry will be performing the fun brain hacks at Atlantia Clinical Trials in Blackpool Retail Park as part of the company’s Mind and Body Wellness Open Day on November 12.

During the sessions, he will access the power of the mind and prove that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

Visitors can also avail of a free mini health check at Atlantia’s clinic, where vitals such as blood pressure and glucose levels will be assessed.

Atlantia Clinical Trials was established 10 years ago as a spin-out of University College Cork (UCC) and is the only food research centre of its kind in Ireland.

Atlantia primarily works with companies that want scientific backing to prove their food or food supplement has a health benefit; those undertaking health campaigns, those in the probiotic and prebiotic space, in sports performance, and those working with the elderly.

Thousands of participants sign up each year in Cork for a range of human health studies, which all focus on finding natural approaches to health and disease prevention.

Some of their recent clinical trials investigated the potential of concentrated broccoli to prevent diabetes and turmeric to improve memory loss.

Those interested in attending do not need to book a place but it is recommended to come early as there are limited places for the brain hacking sessions.

The Atlantia Mind & Body Wellness Open Day will take place at Atlantia’s headquarters at Heron House in Blackpool Retail Park next to Boots from 11am to 4pm on Friday, November 12 and Keith Barry will be there from 11am to 2pm.

Everyone attending the event must have a Covid-19 certificate and wear a mask.