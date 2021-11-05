Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 09:52

Cork City Fire Service battling commercial fire

The emergency services have outlined that Breathing Apparatus teams are working to extinguish the fire and a hydraulic platform is also in use. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Roisin Burke

A number of fire crews from Anglesea Street and Ballincollig stations are currently dealing with a commercial fire in the Togher area.

The emergency services have outlined that Breathing Apparatus teams are working to extinguish the fire and a hydraulic platform is also in use.

The Fire Service asked people in the area to take care in the area as the operations are affecting traffic.

Fire crew attending a commercial fire in Togher this morning, Friday, November 5. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade.
Fire crew attending a commercial fire in Togher this morning, Friday, November 5. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade.

Gardaí are also at the scene and assisting in traffic management and other aspects of the emergency.

More to follow.

cork emergency services cork city fire
