Cork City Fire Service battling commercial fire

A number of fire crews from Anglesea Street and Ballincollig stations are currently dealing with a commercial fire in the Togher area.

The emergency services have outlined that Breathing Apparatus teams are working to extinguish the fire and a hydraulic platform is also in use.

The Fire Service asked people in the area to take care in the area as the operations are affecting traffic.

Fire crew attending a commercial fire in Togher this morning, Friday, November 5. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade.

Gardaí are also at the scene and assisting in traffic management and other aspects of the emergency.

More to follow.