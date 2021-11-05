Cork City Fire Service battling commercial fire

A number of fire crews from Anglesea Street and Ballincollig stations are currently dealing with a commercial fire in the Togher area.
The emergency services have outlined that Breathing Apparatus teams are working to extinguish the fire and a hydraulic platform is also in use.
The Fire Service asked people in the area to take care in the area as the operations are affecting traffic.
Gardaí are also at the scene and assisting in traffic management and other aspects of the emergency.
