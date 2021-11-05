Don Mescall song recorded for retired Cork builder to raise funds for Alzheimer Society

A new version of a touching song created by international artist Don Mescall is being released today in honour of a beloved Ballinacurra man.

'The Last Song (Song for Jim)' was recorded for retired builder Jim Colbert, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2017.

The project, which will raise vital funds for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, first came about after Jim's wife Caroline reached out to Mescall to tell him how much the song meant to the couple.

“Jim loves music and one evening I came across the song on the laptop and he started to call it his song and we’d have a dance,” Caroline said.

“One evening in March I found Don online and messaged him. I wanted him to know that his song had made such a difference to us. But I never thought he’d reply.

“The next thing I saw I had a message from him and I had goosebumps. He was so kind and asked if there was anything he could do. Jim was a big believer in giving back so I asked Don if he could do something for The Alzheimer Society and he’s been an absolute gem.” Eventually, the idea for a new recording came to life and a video featuring some of the people who benefit from the society’s services was created. All proceeds raised will go directly to supporting the 30 people diagnosed with dementia every day in Ireland.

Jim was diagnosed around four years ago after initially being told he had an auto-immune disorder.

"I remember Jim came home from the hospital and said 'imagine if it had been something like Alzheimer's' and he always loved a plan," Caroline said.

"He said he'd like to put a plan in place in case he got dementia. It gave both of us a wake-up call but I really thought we'd never need the plan. However, that's when I started videoing him."

Now Caroline has hundreds of hours of footage of Jim from before he eventually entered Oaklodge Nursing Home last year, most of which is set to ‘The Last Song’.

“When it started to dawn on me that our time was limited, we made every day count. I have videos of him laughing his heart out on our last trip to Killarney. It was a great trip but he knew it was his last,” Caroline said.

"We went to healers, we got second opinions, third opinions, and one day we were in the car and Jim looked at me and said he was tired of it all. He said 'Caroline, I think the game might be up here'."

Jim Colbert, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017, with his wife Caroline.

Caroline later became involved with The Alzheimer Society, which she calls a “miracle”.

"I've become a member of a club I never wanted to be in. Before my husband got dementia, I knew it existed but I had no idea what it really was," she said.

"I struggled to tell people for a long time. You go to a place where you just can't accept it. A big struggle was that I couldn't fix him. That's a dark place to go to and I think everybody goes there when this happens.

"The Alzheimer Society became a family that I didn't know I needed. They really helped me understand what was happening and gave me tools to navigate this new role."

Instead of focusing on the pain that Jim's diagnosis brought Caroline says that they look at the "many blessings" in their lives. They met 14 years ago when they both went back to college to study life coaching and married in 2015.

“It’s very easy to fall in love with somebody, but to like somebody is something else,” Caroline said.

“We have had some amazing years and Jim is still happy and smiling and he still loves music. It helps me meet him wherever he is and where he is seems like a beautiful place.

“A few weeks ago his family in Oaklodge played Jim’s Song and it would have brought a tear to anyone’s eye. I walked in and they were all dancing. I thought: ‘Wow, I am so privileged to be a part of this’.”