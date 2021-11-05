Seven Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence rates above national average

Seven Cork Local Electoral Areas returned higher incidence rates of Covid-19 than the national average, according to the latest figures released by the national Covid-19 Data Hub.

The current Covid-19 14-day Incidence Rate per 100,000 population is 695.0.

Kanturk Local Electoral Area recorded the highest incidence rate in Cork in the 14-day period up to Monday, November 1.

Kanturk LEA recorded 310 cases and an incidence rate of 1243.2 per 100,00 of the population, an increase on the 250 cases and an incidence rate of 1002.6 recorded in the 14-day period up to October 18.

Bantry - West Cork LEA also experienced a sharp rise in cases with 215 recorded this week and a 14-day incidence rate of 958.8.

Cases in Mallow LEA increased significantly with 830 cases recorded, an increase on the 243 cases recorded in the LEA in the 14-day period up to October 18.

Skibbereen - West Cork LEA recorded a slight increase in the number of cases recorded in the past 14 days. A total of 233 cases were recorded, an increase of four cases since October 18.

The LEA also saw an increase in the incidence rate rising from 756.2 to 769.5.

Cork City South Central LEA saw a jump in the 14-day incidence rate since October 18, increasing from 387.9 per 100,000 of the population to 768.1.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 297.

Cork City North West recorded an increase in positive cases and incidence rate respectively since October 18. The LEA recorded 291 cases, up from 201 cases up to October 18.

The current 14-day incidence rate is 724.1 per 100,000 of the population.

The case numbers in Cobh LEA increased with 242 positive cases recorded this week compared to 154 14 days ago.

The incidence rate is up from 451.4 on October 18 to 709.3 this week.

Cork City North East LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 678.2, below the national average of 695.0. There were 286 cases recorded in the LEA this week.

Also recording an incidence rate less than the national average was Fermoy LEA which recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 637.3 per 100,000 of the population and 232 cases.

Macroom LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 632.4 and 233 cases.

Cork City South West LEA recorded a hike in the 14-day incidence rate which went from 386.8 per 100,000 of the population on October 18 to 624.9 on November 1.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period is 294.

Cork City South East LEA recorded 252 cases and an incidence rate of 589.

Midleton LEA which includes Youghal recorded an incidence rate of 517.2 and 235 cases, while Carrigaline LEA showed an increase in cases with 171 recorded this week and a 14-day incidence rate of 486.6, an increase on the incidence rate of 347.2 recorded on October 18.

Bandon - Kinsale LEA recorded the lowest incidence and case numbers in Cork. The LEA recorded an incidence of 383.7 and a total of 143 cases.