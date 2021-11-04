Man jailed for assault in Cork which left injured party with sight loss

A man who always feared the possibility of blindness was attacked by a 26-year-old who punched him, kicked him on the ground and then threw a traffic cone at his head.

No reason was ever given for the attack which left the injured party with sight loss in his left eye which is having a lasting effect on his life.

Now the injured party says, “My biggest fear is that any injury to my good eye would leave me blind. For some reason that has always terrified me and the fact that I’m halfway there gives me nightmares.”

Judge Patricia Ryan, President of the Circuit Court, jailed the accused man Kenneth McInerney for three years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

A sentence of three years and a half years was imposed with the last six months suspended.

26-year-old Kenneth McInerney who had been staying at Loughmahon House, Tivoli, Cork, admitted assault causing harm to another man in the city on June 4 at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork.

Evidence at the hearing

Detective Garda Edmond O’Donoghue investigated the case and gave evidence at the sentencing hearing.

“After midnight on June 4 the injured party was walking home from a local fast-food premises and he was passing Daly’s tool hire when he met a female and two males. The two males were fighting each other. The injured party spoke to the female.

“Kenneth McInerney came over and punched him forcefully to the face and eye. He was on the ground and had a traffic cone thrown at his head.

“The injured party is a man of about 55 years of age,” Det. Garda O’Donoghue testified.

He said the woman and the two men, including McInerney, were still in a dispute with each other at this stage and the injured party picked himself up and made his way home.

It was not until he went to hospital that he realised that the injury to his eye was serious and he made a complaint to gardaí about the assault.

The defendant was identified on various CCTV cameras in the area.

Victim impact statement

The victim said in his impact statement, “On the 4th of June I suffered a serious assault outside my house. When I came to, I was lying on my back on the road, bleeding, sore and unable to see with my left eye.

“I was sent for emergency surgery to save my left eye which was ruptured. The surgical team managed to save the eye but they could do nothing to save my eyesight.

“I cannot describe the dreadful sense of despair, vulnerability and fear that washed over me after hearing that prognosis.

“I have tried to manage the emotional side of things but I still succumb to recurring bouts of anger, frustration and depression.”

McInerney had previous convictions for assault causing harm, robbery and engaging in a violent disorder.

Defence barrister, Brendan Kelly, said, “Mr McInerney cannot give an explanation except that he was highly intoxicated. He had a very difficult background. He wishes to apologise to the injured party – for what it is worth.”