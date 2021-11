CORK City Council has been asked to conduct more in-depth assessments into lands considered a moderate or high flood risk which are zoned for development in the draft Cork City Development Plan.

In its submission on the 2022-2028 plan, the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR), set out 12 recommendations and eight observations under 11 themes including flood risk management, climate action, and sustainable transport and accessibility.

On the topic of flood risk management, the State’s planning watchdog welcomed the draft plan’s inclusion of “several positive objectives related to flood risk and flood risk management”.

However, the OPR said that justification tests carried out “are inadequate in detail, are generic on considerations and are not site-specific, but relate to broad swathes of land”.

Justification tests

The justification test is designed to rigorously assess the appropriateness, or otherwise, of particular developments that, for various reasons, are being considered in areas of moderate or high flood risk.

The test is comprised of two processes, namely the plan-making justification test and the development management justification test.

The OPR said that the tests carried out by the council were of “little practical use in decision making on zoning”, as well as being inconsistent with the requirements of national guidelines.

“In addition, the flood risk zones have not been overlaid on the land use zoning map in order to clearly outline what lands are impacted by flood risk and to assess if the sequential approach has been applied.

“This approach would also provide clarity in terms of the implementation of appropriate flood risk management through development management,” the OPR stated.

The planning authority has been advised that a justification test is required to be carried out at all lands proposed to be zoned to accommodate development vulnerable to flooding within areas at a high or moderate risk of flooding, including the city centre, at Meadowbrook and East Cliff Road, near Donnybrook Hill and in Rochestown and Douglas Village, amongst other locations.

Cork City Council has been advised to consult with the Office of Public Works (OPW) in respect of this.

Climate action

In relation to climate action, the OPR said that the draft plan provides a “coherent strategy” including mitigation and adaptation measures.

However, “notwithstanding the relatively small size of the planning authority area”, the OPR said the draft plan should be “more ambitious” in addressing renewable energy. “There are a wide range of renewable energy types suitable for rural and urban areas and therefore, in view of ministerial guidelines on renewable energy, targets should be included in this regard.

“The need to adapt to climate change has become increasingly apparent in recent years, perhaps nowhere more so in Ireland than in Cork City, with its recurrent flooding.

“The office would therefore highlight the critical importance of compliance with the ministerial guidelines on flood risk management, including taking account of future climate change scenarios, in order to protect people and property from flood risk,” the submission stated.

Housing

In relation to housing, the OPR requested that the council would provide a “single core strategy table” which would clearly identify population growth and housing targets for each tier across the settlement hierarchy, including for each individual urban town and the rural hinterland.

The OPR has estimated that the local authority’s housing supply target should be around 14,800 units for the plan period.

Overall, the OPR said it welcomed the approach the planning authority has taken in preparing the draft plan, which “proactively embraces” many of the challenges and opportunities identified in the National Planning Framework (NPF) and the Southern Regional Assembly Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES) “through clear and concise policies and objectives within a well-structured draft plan”.

The draft Cork City Development Plan went to public consultation in late July for a period of eight weeks and received a total of 446 submissions.