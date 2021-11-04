Odds slashed for Roy Keane to take part in I'm a Celeb

Roy Keane has emerged as one of the hot favourites to take part in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Fans of the show have been backing their favourites to take part in the new series for months, but one name that keeps popping up is Roy Keane.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 is returning to Wales after ITV confirmed this year's series would take place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele and not the Australian jungle, with Cork legend Keane fancied to take part.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has seen his odds crumble into 1/2 from 10/1 but he was as high as 33/1 in the betting earlier this year.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has moved into 5/2 from 8/1 to take part after she admitted in a recent interview that she would love to give it a go.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports Sarah Kinsella said: “Punters have been busy making their predictions over the last few months on which celebrities will head to the Welsh castle. Roy Keane was as high as 33/1 originally but the Cork man is now into his lowest ever odds of 1/2 after he was backed in from 10/1 on Thursday morning.”