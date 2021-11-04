Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 12:49

Odds slashed for Roy Keane to take part in I'm a Celeb

Fans of the show have been backing their favourites to take part in the new series for months, but one name that keeps popping up is Roy Keane.
Odds slashed for Roy Keane to take part in I'm a Celeb

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 is returning to Wales after ITV confirmed this year's series would take place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele and not the Australian jungle, with Cork legend Keane fancied to take part. Photo by Dave Phillips Photography, 

Roy Keane has emerged as one of the hot favourites to take part in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Fans of the show have been backing their favourites to take part in the new series for months, but one name that keeps popping up is Roy Keane.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 is returning to Wales after ITV confirmed this year's series would take place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele and not the Australian jungle, with Cork legend Keane fancied to take part.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has seen his odds crumble into 1/2 from 10/1 but he was as high as 33/1 in the betting earlier this year.
The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has seen his odds crumble into 1/2 from 10/1 but he was as high as 33/1 in the betting earlier this year.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has seen his odds crumble into 1/2 from 10/1 but he was as high as 33/1 in the betting earlier this year.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has moved into 5/2 from 8/1 to take part after she admitted in a recent interview that she would love to give it a go.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports Sarah Kinsella said: “Punters have been busy making their predictions over the last few months on which celebrities will head to the Welsh castle. Roy Keane was as high as 33/1 originally but the Cork man is now into his lowest ever odds of 1/2 after he was backed in from 10/1 on Thursday morning.”

More in this section

NORMA REDMOND POWER; LIAM POWER Cork woman who was catastrophically injured in crash settles action for €14.75 million 
Open black umbrella in wet weather. Autumn rain. Deep sorrow. Wet umbrella against backdrop of street. Sad mood. Raining in city Cork weather station records wettest October in more than three decades
Investigation ongoing after cycle infrastructure goes amiss Investigation ongoing after cycle infrastructure goes amiss
#roy keanecork
CC LEINSTER HOUSE

Cork Opposition TD accuses Government of rowing back on climate commitments 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more