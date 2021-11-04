Cork Opposition TD accuses Government of rowing back on climate commitments 

Solidarity TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry has accused the Government of rowing back on commitments made at Cop26 saying it is “kowtowing to big agribusiness and the big dairy farmers rather than protecting the interests of the next generation”.

At the climate conference in Glasgow this week, Ireland signed up to a global pledge to limit methane emissions by 30% compared with 2020 levels.

But the Government has indicated that the pledge will not be included in Ireland’s forthcoming carbon budgets, which will target a 10% cut in methane, as well as larger reductions in other gas emissions.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Mr Barry said that the Irish Government delegation “trotted off to Glasgow waving climate plans”, and “solemnly posing as being among the best boys and girls in the global classroom”.

Addressing the Taoiseach in relation to cuts to methane emissions Mr Barry said:

“You signed off on 30% global methane emission cuts yesterday.

“No sooner was the ink dry on the agreement, your Tánaiste was telling the Dáil that our cuts will be just 10%.

“Behold the best boys in the class kowtowing to big agribusiness and the big dairy farmers rather than protecting the interests of the next generation,” he continued.

The issue of methane emissions was also raised by Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shorthall.

“Yesterday you said Ireland would sign a pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30%, before hastily adding that this was a global target and not a national one.

“We hear the climate action plan contains a target of just 10% reduction and the Tánaiste also used this 10% figure yesterday.

“Can you explain the purpose of publicly signing up to a 30% reduction target, when it seems you have no intention of even attempting to achieve that,” she asked the Taoiseach.

Responding, Mr Martin insisted the Cop26 agreement of a 30% reduction in methane is a global target, towards which individual countries will have to contribute.

“I think the deputy is being somewhat disingenuous here ... It is a global pledge ... Collectively, in different ways and through different mechanisms, countries who sign up will contribute to that overall 30% global reduction in methane,” he said.

Mr Martin said the Government’s climate action plan, due to be published today, will “deal with every sector”, including energy, transport, agriculture, land use and deforestation.