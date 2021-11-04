Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 12:10

Picture book story of Adam King's Virtual Hug lands in shops

A Hug For You is penned by Adam's father David and illustrated by Welsh artist Rhiannon Archard.
The highly-anticipated picture book story of Adam King's Virtual Hug has landed in bookshops today and is also available to purchase online. 

"This picture book, inspired by true events, tells the story of one little boy with a big idea that came straight from the heart," a description of the book states.

"The virtual hug makes its way onto mugs, postage stamps, and even all the way to outer space, spreading warmth and connection to people all over the world."

Cork boy Adam King stole the hearts of the nation when he introduced us to his Virtual Hug, a heart-shaped sign he carried during the pandemic to help him stay connected to his teacher while he was learning from home. 

He also took it to his regular hospital appointments to show his doctors, nurses, and care staff that he was still giving them a hug, just in a different way. 

A Hug For You has been shortlisted for an Irish Book Award. 

You can vote before November 15 via irishbookawards.ie/vote/

