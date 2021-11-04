Cork weather station records wettest October in more than three decades

Sherkin Island had its wettest October in 33 years, according to the latest monthly weather report from Met Éireann.

The weather station on the island had its wettest October since 1988 with 205.8mm of rain falling over the course of last month.

Elsewhere in Cork, the weather station at Cork Airport recorded its wettest October since 2005 with 197.6mm of rain.

In its October weather statement, Met Éireann revealed that the majority of monthly rainfall totals were above their Long-Term Average (LTA).

The number of rain days ranged from 18 days at the weather station at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin to 28 days at a few stations.

Temperature

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

Deviations from mean air temperature ranged from 0.8 °C at both Sherkin Island, (12.8 °C, the month's highest mean temperature) and Valentia Observatory in Kerry (12.4 °C mean temperature) to 2.1 °C (12.3 °C mean temperature) at Phoenix Park in Dublin (its warmest October since 2011).

The month's highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park on Thursday, October 7 with a temperature of 20.4 °C – representing its highest max temperature for October since 2011.

Three stations had their warmest October since 2001.

These were Dublin Airport with a mean temperature of 11.9°C, Ballyhaise in Cavan with a mean temperature of 11.4 °C and Mullingar in Westmeath also at 11.4 °C.

All available sunshine totals were also above their LTA.