Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Cork teens excel at classical music awards

Pianist Anna Jansson, from St Angela’s College and flautist Eimear Boyle, from Midleton College, were two of only six finalists at the 2021 Top Security Frank Maher Classical Music Awards.
Cork teens excel at classical music awards

Pianist Anna Jansson from St Angela’s College and flautist Eimear Boyle, Midleton College, who were finalists at the 2021 Frank Maher Classical Music Awards for secondary schools. Picture: Peter Houlihan

John Bohane

TWO Cork teen musicians excelled at the annual Frank Maher Classical Music Awards which were held in Dublin recently.

Pianist Anna Jansson, from St Angela’s College and flautist Eimear Boyle, from Midleton College, were two of only six finalists at the 2021 Top Security Frank Maher Classical Music Awards.

The awards’ aim is to showcase outstanding young musical talent in Irish schools and are open to sixth-year post-primary students of strings, woodwind, brass, and piano.

With a €5,000 top prize, it is Ireland’s largest such competition for secondary schools.

Anna performed two pieces on the night, Prelude and Fuge in D Minor, Book II, BVW875 by Johann Sebastian Bach and Liebestraume No.3 in A-Flat Major by Franz Liszt.

Her older brother Kevin won the competition in 2018.

Eimear performed First Movement, Sonata in E Flat Major, BWY 1031 by Johann Sebastian Bach and Allegretto Grazioso by Eldin Burton.

The awards were created in 2001 by Top Security chairman Emmet O’Rafferty to honour the memory of his late teacher, Fr Frank Maher, who taught music at Castleknock College in Dublin.

Emmet said: “I am very pleased to welcome Anna and Eimear to the ranks of the very talented finalists who have taken part in this competition over the years. 

"Father Frank Maher was a mentor of talent in many areas of school life, but he was especially passionate about classical music. I know that he would have been delighted and proud of all the performances we heard. I want to wish Anna, Eimear, and their fellow competitors the very best of luck wherever their talents take them,” he added.

The €5,000 top prize was won by 18-year-old pianist Stan O’Beirne, a sixth-year student at Gonzaga College in Dublin. The other finalists received a €300 bursary.

Past winners have gone on to attend some of the world’s most prominent music colleges, which include the Juilliard School, Conservatoire Nationale Superieur de Musique et de Danse Paris, Kronberg Academy in Germany, the Royal Academy of Music in London, and MUK Vienna.

Read More

Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k

More in this section

GoFundMe for Cork woman raises over €33k in 24 hours
High Court approves PIA allowing Cork woman write off €4.2m of bank debt High Court approves PIA allowing Cork woman write off €4.2m of bank debt
judge gavel on a blue wooden background 'It's a novel explanation': Defendant who forgot to change clock was late for court appearance
#musiccork people
Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k

Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more