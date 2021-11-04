Man caught with cannabis under his floorboards in Cork

A POLISH man dealing cannabis in Cork was caught with a stash of the illegal drugs hidden under floorboards at his flat.

Detective Garda Peter Kennedy said gardaí received confidential information about suspected drug activities at the home of Krzystof Koryga at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road.

Gardaí from the divisional drugs unit also mounted surveillance in the area and observed suspected drug-related activity.

A warrant was obtained to search the premises on foot of this information.

They searched the premises and found 183g of cannabis hidden under floorboards in the flat. They also found a smaller bag of the drug in the kitchen area.

Krzystof Koryga was present at the time of the search. He was arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he admitted ownership of the drugs.

“He admitted he concealed the cannabis under the floorboards and that he had sold some drugs prior to the search and that his intention had been to sell the remainder of the cannabis,” Det Garda Kennedy said.

Judge Helen Boyle took account of the three months already served by the accused while remanded in custody.

She then imposed a two-year sentence, the balance of which is suspended, on charges related to €3,600 worth of cannabis.

This crime dated back to September 14, 2017.

Following on from that, the accused went to the UK and a European arrest warrant was obtained by gardaí and he was brought back to Ireland on foot of that warrant recently.

Det Garda Kennedy said Polish authorities came across him in an airport about to board a flight to the UK. He was detained on the arrest warrant and the Irish authorities were notified.

The detective said that the accused spent three months in custody between Poland and Ireland in advance of sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Dermot Sheehan said the accused had put his life on a much better footing since the drug-dealing activity more than four years ago. He is now living with his family in the UK and working full-time.

“At the time of the offence he was smoking cannabis and consuming alcohol to excess and he was selling cannabis to finance his consumption of intoxicants. He comes from an area near Kraków in Poland,” Mr Sheehan said.

Judge Boyle said:

“You are a different person now. You have full-time employment. You care for your wife who has serious health concerns.

“An aggravating factor is that you were in possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

“A mitigating factor is the signed plea of guilty. This saved the State time and expense of preparing a book of evidence and having a trial. You appear to have become a functioning member of society working through legal means and looking after your partner who is seriously ill and also caring for your two children. He spent three months in custody already.

“I will backdate the sentence of two years to when you went into custody and suspend the remainder of the sentence.”