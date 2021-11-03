Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 17:26

'He comes into the house like a raging bull': Suspended sentence for man who put his mother in fear 

'He comes into the house like a raging bull': Suspended sentence for man who put his mother in fear 

At an in camera hearing of Cork District Court, the man was been given a four-month jail sentence suspended on condition that he would not put his mother in fear for the next two years.

Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man acting like “a raging bull” put his own mother in such fear that she had to leave her home and go to her neighbours for sanctuary.

This occurred on August 30 at her home in Cork city. 

Now at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court he has been given a four-month jail sentence suspended on condition that he would not put his mother in fear for the next two years.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It is frightening to think that his mother who raised him had to run out of her own house for safety.” 

Eddie Burke solicitor accepted that the complainant did leave her home on the night but he added, “She did not run out.” 

Judge Kelleher went on to impose the four-month suspended sentence.

The judge said, “This lady had to go to a neighbour for refuge. You (the accused) will get four months in jail if you breach the safety order again.” 

The parties in the case cannot be named as it relates to a breach of domestic violence legislation.

The complainant said things were alright now but that on the night of August 30 he came home in an angry mood.

“He comes into the house like a raging bull – constantly looking for money. He put me in fear,” she said.

Mr Burke said of the accused, “He was off drugs for five years but relapsed on drink and drugs and he didn’t know what he was doing.

“He has a job waiting for him. He apologises for his carry-on. He spent nine days in custody in relation to this.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had a number of convictions for having drugs for his own use but none since 2014.

More in this section

GoFundMe for Cork woman raises over €23k in 19 hours GoFundMe for Cork woman raises over €23k in 19 hours
High Court approves PIA allowing Cork woman write off €4.2m of bank debt High Court approves PIA allowing Cork woman write off €4.2m of bank debt
Passage West residents join forces to raise funds for Marymount Passage West residents join forces to raise funds for Marymount
cork court
Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k

Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more