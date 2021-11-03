Five Cork Lotto tickets take home over €20k

Five Cork Lotto players have banked almost €25,000 in Saturday’s draw.

The Lotto jackpot which reached an astonishing €19,060,800 on Wednesday, September 29 has still not been won and since Saturday, October 2, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers for each of the subsequent draws.

Across the last 9 Lotto draws, 144 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw saw 42 players all over the country come to within just one number of the life-changing €19,060,800 jackpot to share almost €1 million in prize money.

Lotto players are encouraged to check their tickets carefully from the weekend draw as 42 players in 16 counties now have tickets worth €23,367 each.

In Cork, Lotto tickets in Midleton, Mallow, Little Island, Douglas and Eastgate all came up trumps earning €23,367 for the ticket holders.

The tickets were bought at Supervalu, Townspark, Midleton, Anglands Service Station, Dromagh, Mallow, Circle K Service Station, Eastgate, Centra Foodmarket, Little Island and Tesco, Douglas Shopping Centre, Douglas.

The lucky winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.