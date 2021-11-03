Man admits to burglary at Fermoy B&B

A Fermoy man pleaded guilty to a burglary at a B&B in the town last April.

36-year-old Simon Jordan of 7 McDonagh Terrace, Fermoy, County Cork, admitted a theft at the premises while trespassing, driving away in a car without permission of the owner and having a hammer for the purpose of committing a burglary.

Finally, he admitted driving the car without insurance at MacCurtain Street, Fermoy.

John Devlin defence barrister said “Mr Jordan has some significant mental health issues. He has a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

It is being managed well, medically, and he is attending a consultant psychiatrist – he is in regular contact.” President of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan agreed to adjourn sentencing in the case until February 21 2022.

One of the conditions of his bail is that he is to stay from the bed and breakfast premises where the offences were committed on April 24 this year.