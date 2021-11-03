Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Man appears in court charged with sexual assault and neglect of teenage step-daughter

The charges state that on unspecified dates the 50-year-old man sexually assaulted his step-daughter on two occasions in 2013.

Liam Heylin

A 50-year-old Cork man appeared before the Circuit Criminal Court charged with sexually assaulting his step-daughter when she was aged 13 and he is also charged with cruelty or neglect.

The accused man appeared before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the complainant was only 13 at the time of the 2013 charges. Mr O’Sullivan asked for free legal aid to be extended to the appointment of a senior counsel on free legal aid.

Judge Boyle said: “They are serious charges involving sensitive issues. I note the relationship between the parties.” 

The judge acceded to the application to provide free legal aid for senior counsel.

The third charge states that on an unknown date between January 2013 and December 2014, having care of his step-daughter he did wilfully assault, ill-treat, neglect the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering to the child’s health and seriously affect her well-being contrary to the Children’s Act 2001.

The case was adjourned until February 1 2022 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man was remanded on continuing bail until then.

There is a prohibition against identification of the defendant as it would lead to identification of the complainant.

