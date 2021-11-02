Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 17:49

Covid 'widely circulating' as 3,736 new cases confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Covid-19 is circulating widely in our community; but we have the tools to limit its spread." Pic: Julien Behal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week.

As of 8am today, 493 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.

“We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation and I urge anyone who still needs to get their Covid vaccine to do so.

"We also know that, even when vaccinated, we still need to practice basic public health interventions - washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms. 

"These simple measures are very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease.

“As we practice all elements of the public health advice, we keep ourselves, and our communities safe.”

Micheál Martin refuses to rule out return of restrictions

