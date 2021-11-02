Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 11:21

Micheál Martin refuses to rule out return of restrictions

He described the rise in Covid cases as 'very concerning'. 
Micheál Martin refuses to rule out return of restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on his country’s encouraging use of booster jabs.

Dominic McGrath, PA

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is unable to guarantee Ireland will avoid the return of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Martin, speaking from the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, acknowledged the rise in cases is a concern.

A further 2,855 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Monday evening.

The latest figures indicate there are 515 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 91 in intensive care.

Asked whether it was possible to say restrictions will not be reintroduced, Mr Martin said: “It is possible, but there are no guarantees in relation to Covid-19.

“And the modelling we receive from Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) was looking at a situation peaking towards the end of November.” 

He told RTÉ radio the rise in cases is “very concerning”.

He said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during the Cop26 conference on his country’s encouraging use of booster jabs.

“The use of antigen testing is increasing and collectively if we continue to work to just be cautious in terms of our individual behaviours,” Mr Martin said.

“We have learnt from Covid-19 that no one can guarantee anything.” 

Ireland has one of the highest uptakes of Covid-19 vaccines in Europe.

However, this has not prevented a surge in cases and growing concerns about pressure on the country’s hospital system.

On Monday evening, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) recommended the booster campaign be extended to healthcare workers.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he hoped the recommendation could be implemented “as soon as possible”.

Read More

‘Anxiety throughout schools’ over Covid, principals say

More in this section

Rally to be held in Cork as part of global day of action for climate justice Rally to be held in Cork as part of global day of action for climate justice
Doctor holding coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 Vaccination. Stop quarantine. Close-up suringe and medication Booster vaccine authorised for healthcare workers
Repair works to burst water main in Fermoy to commence in the morning Repair works to burst water main in Fermoy to commence in the morning
coronaviruspoliticscork health
Fermoy burst water main latest: Traffic management in place as repairs get underway 

Fermoy burst water main latest: Traffic management in place as repairs get underway 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more