Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Rally to be held in Cork as part of global day of action for climate justice

Organised by the Cork branch of People Before Profit (PBP), the rally will start at 12pm on Grand Parade.
A rally and march has been organised in Cork City on Saturday to draw attention to the climate emergency and for a just transition during the COP26 climate summit. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A rally and march has been organised in Cork City on Saturday to draw attention to the climate emergency and for a just transition during the COP26 climate summit.

Organised by the Cork branch of People Before Profit (PBP), the rally will start at 12pm on Grand Parade.

The event is part of a global day of action for climate justice while COP26 takes place.

The COP26 summit, a UN-held climate change conference taking place now until November 12 in Glasgow, is happening at a crucial moment in our history, as UN member states convene to outline their contributions to mitigating the effects of climate change and averting climate disaster down the road.

A spokesperson for PBP said:

"Working people, small farmers, and small fishers up and down this country and across the world are paying the price, despite doing the least to cause the climate crisis - and justice won't be handed down from above by world leaders and multi-national corporations.

"The solutions to the climate crisis must not leave anyone behind, and must build a fairer world in the process."

This Saturday, November 6, in cities and towns across the world, the 'Global Day of Action for Climate Justice' will bring environmental, rural and social organisations together to march collectively for fair and sustainable change in the face of disaster.

In Ireland, groups taking part include Extinction Rebellion, The Peatlands Gathering, Just Transition Greens, Independent Farmers of Ireland, and Union of Students in Ireland.

Taoiseach says action on climate change must match rhetoric 

