Row over music led man to attack ex-girlfriend with a knife

A ROW over music being too loud in an apartment in the early hours of the morning saw a young woman throw a speaker against the wall and her ex-boyfriend lashed out with a knife catching the back of her head.

Jordan Waters, aged 22, with an address at Mount St Joseph’s Drive, Gurranabraher, was sentenced to 18 months by the president of the Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Ryan in Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charge of carrying out an assault causing harm on the young woman at Barrack Street, Cork, on January 30 2020 and producing a knife.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said Waters and the injured party were in an on/off relationship which was off at the time of the assault on January 30.

They met up and went drinking in the accused’s home before travelling by taxi to McDonalds on Daunt Square for some food and then going to a friend’s apartment on Barrack Street.

“At around 3.30am the injured party and the accused became involved in an argument about whether music was being played too loud at the time.

“The injured party threw a speaker against a wall. This enraged Mr Waters and he picked up a large kitchen knife and swiped it at her. She ducked and it missed her head but he caught her a second time in the back of the head,” Det Garda Harrington said.

The defendant and the victim left the apartment together in the same taxi and she went to her home and he went to his. The next day she went to Mercy University Hospital for treatment.

While she made a statement of complaint to gardaí she came back three months later and tried to withdraw her statement because he had not been near her, they had been getting on fine and she did not want to be causing hassle between them, Det Garda Harrington said.

He had previous assault convictions and for carrying a knife.

The detective said the young man’s mother was very good to him, but that he had mental health issues for which he is now getting medical treatment.

A jury was sworn in and a trial commenced today; but in the afternoon, Waters changed his plea to guilty to both charges.

Alan O’Dwyer, defence barrister, said the injured party was clearly reluctant to give evidence adverse to the accused. The detective agreed and said she approached him before the trial and said she was more concerned that the accused would get help.

Judge Ryan said she was concerned that the accused would get help so she imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence with the last year suspended on condition that the accused would comply with the directions of the probation service for 18 months post-release.