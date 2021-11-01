Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 17:51

Cork hospital says to expect delays at its ED due to 'high demand' for services

The hospital is appealing to members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.
Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is warning people of delays at its emergency department (ED) following a surge in presentations. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is warning people of delays at its emergency department (ED) following an increase in presentations.

In a statement issued this evening, the hospital said that its ED is currently experiencing "high demand" for its services due to an increase in the attendances of "acutely ill patients in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs".

"The hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the Emergency Department and while the ED remains open 24/7 it is regrettable that patients will experience delays. 

"However, MUH would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for," the statement said.

The hospital is appealing to members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

"Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus.

"The public are reminded that South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm," the hospital stated. 

Number of patients on trolleys at record high since beginning of pandemic

