DEDICATED clubman, Norman Deane from hockey and cricket Club, Cork Harlequins, is the latest winner of the Community Spirit Award, established to honour volunteers who are making a significant contribution to their community.

Norman has looked after the grounds at Cork Harlequins since the mid 1980s. Now in his 80s, he still comes to the club every day, feeds the cat and cuts the acres of grass. The club said he has saved them thousands of euros over the years with all the work he has undertaken.

“Norman is a true treasure,” director of Sales and Marketing, Trigon Hotels, Peter Loughnane and awards sponsor said. “His commitment to Cork Harlequins is very evident. He clearly goes beyond the call of duty for the club and he has made a huge contribution to the success of the club over the years.”

"It is clear that Cork Harlequins has always been a priority for him. He clearly goes beyond the call of duty for the club and he has made a huge contribution to the success of the club over the years. He takes huge pride in his work and the grounds at Cork Harlequins are impeccable thanks to Norman. Congratulations to Norman on winning this award.”

The judging panel is made up of a mixture of public and private sector representatives from the community.

The awards are open to community groups and organisations in Cork from first-responders to community centres, victim support services to sports groups and those volunteering in the health and disability sectors.