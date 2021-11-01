Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 11:13

Number of patients on trolleys at record high since beginning of pandemic

There are a total of 52 patients on trolleys across Cork hospitals today, according to the latest INMO trolley watch figures.

Breda Graham

There are 25 patients waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 27 waiting for a bed at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Nationally, a total of 515 admitted patients are waiting for beds.

422 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 93 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said that the figures are a record since the pandemic began, as this number of people has not been seen on trolleys since February 26, 2020.

While these numbers are not a surprise to those who work in our hospitals, it should be a wake-up call to the HSE and the Government. We can’t allow this trend to continue into the depths of winter.

“The Minister of Health and the Chief Executive of the HSE need to publish their plan for winter this week. We cannot have a repeat of winter 2019 while we are also faced with Covid in our hospitals.

“We cannot afford to have hundreds of people on trolleys every day, while over 400 healthcare staff are being infected with Covid every week. 

"If the HSE and Government are serious about the well-being of healthcare workers they would publish their plan to mitigate the problems we are having in our acute hospitals as a matter of urgency,” she said.

