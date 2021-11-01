Mother of Cork's Olympic rowers among those to star in RTÉ wedding documentary

TWO Cork couples are set to feature in a new wedding documentary airing on RTÉ tonight.

The Irish Wedding is a fly-on-the-wall programme created by Alex Fegan, who travelled around the country capturing every moment of “pleasant predictability” that features in the typical Irish nuptial celebration.

“The documentary celebrates the joys of an Irish wedding — the requisite chats about the weather, the haggle over the beef or salmon, the ditching of the heels, and especially the speeches,” said RTÉ.

Mick McCabe drove his wife Trish O'Donovan to her appointments on the morning of their wedding.

It was during the latter part of the day that West Cork couple Mick McCabe and Trish O’Donovan first told their guests that they would be featuring in the documentary.

“No one knew until the speeches that they would be on television and when they found out they all hid under the table — including the staff,” Ms O’Donovan said.

“Imagine what they would have been like if they’d known from the start.”

Mr Fegan was already due to film the couple’s wedding at the Celtic Ross before he asked if he could use the footage for the documentary.

The camera crew ended up following the couple, who first met in 2008 and married in 2019, all around their hometown of Skibbereen as they prepared for the day.

Ms O’Donovan’s famous rower sons, Olympic medal winners Paul and Gary O’Donovan, also make an appearance.

“Alex was with us the whole day — he went to the beauty salon, the hairdressers, the whole lot,” Mr McCabe said. “It was great.”

Sinead Huggins and Esther Young on their wedding day last November.

Likewise, Sinead Huggins and Esther Young spent their wedding day in St Peter’s Church last year being followed by the camera crew.

“It was great craic. I’m a filmmaker and do weddings, so it was nice to have my own captured,” Ms Huggins said.

The couple, who are also from West Cork, first met six years ago and married in November 2020, with 25 guests in attendance. They are having a bigger celebration later this month.

They first got involved with The Irish Wedding after being tagged in a Facebook post.

“She [Sinead] came back and said RTÉ was going to film our wedding, like it was the most casual thing ever,” said Ms Young.

“It was great though, and it’s so nice to have.”