Bantry man admitted burglary and criminal damage at Skibbereen property

28-year-old Joshua Graddon of Cul na Greine, Bantry, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to burglary on April 21 at The Moorings and causing criminal damage to the property. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Bantry man who admitted burglary and causing criminal damage to a property in Skibbereen had sentencing in his case adjourned until next February.

28-year-old Joshua Graddon of Cul na Greine, Bantry, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to burglary on April 21 at The Moorings and causing criminal damage to the property.

Judge Helen Boyle said the accused was attending an alcohol treatment programme but that the offence in April occurred during a relapse. 

The judge was told that the young man had done well since this relapse in April.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 11 2022 with Graddon on bail until then.

