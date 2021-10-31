Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 18:33

Cork conductor to lead baton charge for INO

Cork's Elaine Kelly will conduct 'The Lighthouse', which is touring from the end of this month. Ms Kelly has recently been appointed as the Irish National Opera's first Resident Conductor. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

A CORK native has been appointed to a prestigious new position at the Irish National Opera (INO).

It was announced over the weekend that the award-winning Elaine Kelly would take up the position of Resident Conductor with the company for the next two years.

“Elaine is a talented conductor,” said the INO’s executive director Diego Fasciati. 

“In an industry where the percentage of male conductors remains disproportionately high, we are delighted to welcome Elaine as INO’s first Resident Conductor.”

Most recently, she had worked as the musical director of the University of Limerick Orchestra and the Dublin Symphony Orchestra. 

The Cork School of Music graduate has also worked with the Cork Concert Orchestra, the Cork Fleischmann Orchestra, and the Cantate choir. 

Her most recent work ‘The Lighthouse’ will tour nationwide from the end of this month, with a performance set for The Everyman Theatre on November 23. 

For more see https://www.irishnationalopera.ie/

