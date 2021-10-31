Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 15:54

Large amounts of surface water reported in parts as weather warning remains in place

People are urged to be careful when out and about this afternoon, due to large amounts of surface water in places. Picture Denis Minihane.

People are urged to be careful when out and about this afternoon, due to large amounts of surface water in places.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for Cork until 8pm this evening.

Met Éireann said: "West to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of up 65km/hr with gusts of up to 90-110km/hr and higher gusts along coasts and exposed hills."

There have been instances of spot flooding across parts of Cork also.

