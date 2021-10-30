Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 18:45

Cork TDs call for increased funding for 'overcrowded' schools

Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has asked the Government to tackle 'classes too big in buildings too small'
More than four in five children were in a class larger than the EU average last year.

Martha Brennan

A CORK TD has called on the Government to tackle the “overcrowded” class sizes in Irish schools.

The comments were made by Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson, during the party’s Ard Fheis on Saturday.

“Our education system is underfunded, understaffed and overcrowded,” he said.

“We need to properly fund our schools and to put a stop to the unfair practice of seeking extortionate voluntary contributions from parents.” 

During his remarks, Mr Ó Laoghaire accused the current Government of leaving a “catastrophe” in its wake, with “classes too big in buildings too small, crippling costs for families, and staff under enormous pressure to keep the lights on”.

Mr Ó Laoghaire added that the country needed to decrease class sizes to meet the EU average, which is 20 students per class.

Figures published by the Department of Education in August showed that the average class size in Ireland was at its lowest levels in 20 years, down from 24.1 students in 2020 to 23.3 in 2021.

However, more than four in five children were still in a class larger than the EU average last year.

The average number of students in Ireland's classrooms has only marginally changed in the past 20 years.
Earlier this month, the INTO welcomed the commitments given in Budget 2022 for reducing class numbers but said that Ireland was “significantly out of kilter” with the rest of Europe.

“It is time to radically transform our education system. We need to rapidly bring down class sizes,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said.

“And we need to ensure that every child with special educational needs has a school place that is suitable for their needs."

Meanwhile, Cork North Central TD Padraig O’Sullivan has called for measures to be taken to address the substitute teacher “crisis” in schools.

“I have been inundated with messages from school principals who are struggling because of the critical shortage of substitute teachers,” he said in a statement released this week.

The Fianna Fáil TD added that he had heard of retired teachers returning to schools to fill gaps and said that he believed there were measures that could be put in place to help.

“We could allow trainee teachers or people doing undergraduate degrees to substitute. We can request that teachers who are on existing 22-hour contracts help out," he said.

“There could be suitable people who might have qualified abroad that we could allow to substitute."

However, he said that “under no circumstances” should special education teachers be drafted to cover absences.

“Every effort must be made to address the shortages before schools resume after the midterm break.”

