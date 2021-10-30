Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 14:30

Covid-19 latest: CMO urges caution while trick or treating as almost 3k cases confirmed

There are currently 470 people in hospitals with the disease, including 97 in intensive care.
A further 2,966 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, the highest daily total since January 16.

It comes as chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged children and adults to enjoy Halloween safely and not to go trick or treating if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“This weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Halloween activities safely by taking some simple precautions: if you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitiser, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties," he said. 

“For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitise hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.

“Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.” 

Vaccines for children aged between five and 12

Meanwhile, the State could approve the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to children aged between five and 12 in the next month, the Taoiseach said on Friday.

Micheál Martin said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will consider the move, but it is “some weeks away”.

It comes amid concerns over Covid-19 in children aged five to 12, with the age group now having the highest infection rate in the country.

It has led to calls for the resumption of close contact tracing among symptomless children in primary schools.

However, the Taoiseach ruled that out on Friday after speaking with Dr Holohan. Instead, Mr Martin said antigen testing could be introduced in schools on a pilot basis.

