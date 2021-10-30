Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 16:40

Man pleads guilty to multiple charges following alcohol-fuelled assault in West Cork 

Since the incident he has abstained from alcohol with the help of a counsellor.
He assaulted another man and also admitted threatening to kill him.

Liam Heylin

An alcohol-fuelled assault in Clonakilty saw a man from Leap confessing to several charges.

32-year-old Brendan McCarthy of Tullig, Leap, County Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that on March 6 2021 at Maulyregan, Reenascreena, Clonakilty, County Cork, he assaulted another man. He also admitted threatening to kill him.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to two charges of causing criminal damage to a house and a car at the same time and place and finally to trespassing.

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said, “This incident was alcohol-fuelled. Since the incident he has abstained from alcohol with the help of a counsellor.

“He has gathered €1,000 compensation and he intends to gather further compensation.” Judge Helen Boyle said that in all those circumstances she would adjourn sentencing until February 11.

