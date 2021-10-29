Two Cork Lotto tickets scoop over €22k each

Two Cork Lotto players scooped over €22,000 in Wednesday night’s draw.

The Cork players were among 35 tickets that matched five numbers and can be claimed for €22,872.

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The 35 winners came incredibly close to becoming the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland after coming to within just one number of the €19,060,800 jackpot on offer in the midweek draw.

The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to check their tickets carefully and advising the 35 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Wednesday night’s draw saw 35 players nationwide scoop €22,872 after matching 5 numbers in the main Lotto draw. The biggest winners from the midweek draw came from 13 counties with 28 players purchasing their tickets in-store and the remaining seven winners purchasing their tickets online.

“We are advising all 35 winners to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”